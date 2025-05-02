Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Seen In Rare Pic From Daughter Vamika’s Birthday Bash

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday in the company of husband Virat Kohli and close friends and family. The day became even more special when Virat shared a heartfelt birthday wish on social media with a throwback picture from their daughter Vamika’s birthday celebration.

Adding to the warmth of the day, singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram Stories to post a sweet group photo from the same celebration. The picture features Anushka and Virat standing closely together, with Virat’s hand resting gently on Anushka’s shoulder. Also in the frame were Neeti, her husband Nihar Pandya, and their son, all smiles at what appears to have been a joyful and intimate gathering.

Anushka looked radiant in a stylish co-ord suit, while Virat kept it effortlessly cool in casual attire. Neeti, who sang Jiya Re—one of the most iconic songs from Anushka’s career—wished her a happy birthday with the heartfelt message, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, my spirit sister.”

The decor from Vamika's birthday bash, visible in the background, added a personal touch to the celebration. A name board adorned with balloons created a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfectly capturing the essence of the family-oriented occasion.