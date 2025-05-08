New Delhi: The power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a massive fan following who adore to see them together and dig out more information about them. Recently, the duo were clicked in Bengaluru, making it their first appearance since Virat Kohli’s clarification regarding liking Avneet Kaur’s post on Instagram.

A fan posted a clip on Reddit and claimed, “Virat and Anushka spotted in Bengaluru yesterday." Why its trending is because in the clip, Virat Kohli chivalrously offers his hand to Anushka Sharma for getting out of the car. However, Anushka instead takes the car’s support to get down. The two then made their way to a restaurant with Anushka walking ahead of the cricketer.

Hmm...this could just be a co-incidence or a normal miss of noticing the hand gesture.

Fans commented on the video. One said, “He he, even I would not have held his hand to get down. Typical husband-wife dynamics ." Another mentioned, “Lagta hai like ke baad Anushka naraaz ho gayi ." One comment read, “Ready to read experts’ comments making this short clip huge."

For the uniniated, Virat was in news recently for liking Avneet Kaur’s post on Instagram. However, later responding to the social media controvresy, the star cricketer clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."