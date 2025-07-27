Anushka Sharma Chakda Xpress SHELVED? Dibyendu Bhattacharya Says THIS On Release Delay

New Delhi: After a much-anticipated wait for Anushka Sharma's comeback film Chakda Xpress, co-star Dibyendu Bhattacharya has now broken his silence in an interview with News18, addressing the growing speculation around the film’s release status.

It’s been over two years since Chakda Xpress was announced with much fanfare, marking Sharma’s return to acting after a hiatus following her 2018 film Zero.

“You don’t know how badly I’m waiting for the film to release because it is a fantastic film,” Bhattacharya said, echoing the sentiments of fans still awaiting the sports biopic’s debut.

"Anushka’s Best Performance Yet"

The actor didn’t mince words when praising Anushka Sharma’s performance in the film. “It is the best performance of Anushka Sharma to date. I don’t know why they are not releasing it. It’s a really, really fantastic film,” he emphasised.

Status of the Film: Shelved or Postponed?

When asked whether the project had been shelved or merely postponed, Bhattacharya candidly admitted he was unsure. “I have no idea. If I had any information about the film, I would tell you first. I really don’t know,” he said.

He added, “Clean Slate is on one side and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between the two, I have no clue.”

Impact Beyond the Screen

Beyond artistic frustration, Bhattacharya also shed light on the broader implications of production delays. “As an actor, I really want the film to see the light of day. A lot of hard work goes into making a film. From the day research begins to the final print, it’s a long and emotionally invested journey. So many people are involved. So many ambitions ride on one film. Many families run on the income generated through it – technicians, daily wage workers. It’s very sad,” he noted.

A Delayed Comeback

Chakda Xpress was officially announced in 2022 as Anushka Sharma’s first film since Zero (2018), co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the production house founded by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma, the film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

However, various reports emerged last year that Clean Slate’s partnership with Netflix had ended, contributing to a delay in the film’s release. No official confirmation has been provided on the current status of the project.

"I Want It to Release Immediately"

Concluding the interview, Bhattacharya reaffirmed his belief in the film’s quality and importance. “I want the film to release immediately,” he said. “And I’m telling you – it’s a fantastic film. A brilliant film. And Anushka’s best performance till now.”

