Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunts pregnancy glow in latest Instagram post!

Anushka Sharma posted a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, in which she is seen sporting a minimal makeup look.

Anushka Sharma flaunts pregnancy glow in latest Instagram post!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Flaunting her pregnancy glow, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans to a glowing picture in a peach attire while she chilled sitting on a couch.

 

The `Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi` star posted the sun-kissed picture on Instagram, in which the actor is seen sporting a minimal makeup look and flaunted her lightly curled luscious locks that are left to flow in the air.

 

Anushka Sharma captioned the picture as, "Hey."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, many of the fans showered love on the actress by leaving the heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

 

Of late, the `NH 15` star has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

 

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her work schedule, as she stepped out in style to start shooting for her brand commitments. 

 
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma picsanushka sharma pregnancy glow
