Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for promoting homeopathy, internet stands divided!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared a video of a homeopathic doctor and shared how it changed her life. She extended her support to homeopathy. However, looks like internet is divided over its validity.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared the story of a clip featuring Dr Rajan Sankaran's conversation with Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar. Anushka wrote, "Homeopathy played an important role in my life and Dr. Rajan Sankaran has been a key part of that journey. I deeply value his insights on health and mindful living."

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Soon after she posted on social media, the internet exploded with reactions - some supporting the idea while others questioning its validity.

Social media reacts to Anushka Sharma's homeopathy post

One person wrote: 2) More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story?? I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that?? Is this what that fraud Baba has been telling you?? OMG!

2) More than 60M people follow you Anushka and you promote homeopathy on your story?? I have seen many people who denied proper medicine and died using these things in the name of belief and you freaking promote that?? Is this what that fraud Baba has been telling you?? OMG! — XWVK (@Pushkie18) June 3, 2026

Another person wrote: saw anushka’s story, blood boiling stuff. promotes homeopathy on her page despite having such large following. why dont they go to a homeopathic/ayurvedic doc to get treated huh this is the reason why people come at such late stages of so many diseases when nothing can be done.

saw anushka’s story, blood boiling stuff. promotes homeopathy on her page despite having such large following. why dont they go to a homeopathic/ayurvedic doc to get treated huh this is the reason why people come at such late stages of so many diseases when nothing can be done. — ray (@basdukhdard) June 2, 2026

Those supporting the actress wrote: So??? Both my parents are allopathic doctors but I'm consulting a homeopath for a chronic skin issue after trying out modern medicine for over 2 years with little to no results. It's only been 2.5 months and I'm already seeing a difference.

So??? Both my parents are allopathic doctors but I'm consulting a homeopath for a chronic skin issue after trying out modern medicine for over 2 years with little to no results. It's only been 2.5 months and I'm already seeing a difference. — . (@kazsnej) June 2, 2026

A homoeopathic doctor also shared her story: I still remember how people trolled me on Twitter 3–4 years ago because I am a homoeopathic doc. One thing I always said back then, and I still say today you can troll us all you want but in the end, many of you will come to us for treatment.

I still remember how people trolled me on Twitter 3–4 years ago because I am a homoeopathic doc. One thing I always said back then, and I still say today you can troll us all you want but in the end, many of you will come to us for treatment.



Today, I actually feel grateful for… pic.twitter.com/RPjp2eL7UJ — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) June 2, 2026

Today, I actually feel grateful for that trolling because it pushed me to work harder and achieve more in life. The people who have nothing better to do will always criticize, but those who have experienced the treatment and seen the results know its value. Anushka Sharma shared a story about homeopathy, and she’s not the only one. Many well known personalities believe in it because they have personally benefited from it.

I’ve always told people if a treatment isn’t working for you, change the doctor but don’t judge an entire system based on one experience. Every field has good and bad practitioners. At the end of the day, what matters most are the results, the trust of patients, and the lives that improve because of the treatment.

now people are dragging anushka for believing in homeopathy??? bhai if u think its stupidity to believe in it then u are stupid i too believe in homeopathy it might take time to cure but it does removes the disease from d root

i am the biggest advocate of homeopathy in my family — n (@inlostworlld) June 2, 2026

Another person wrote: now people are dragging anushka for believing in homeopathy??? bhai if u think its stupidity to believe in it then u are stupid i too believe in homeopathy it might take time to cure but it does removes the disease from d root i am the biggest advocate of homeopathy in my family

Meanwhile, Homeopathy is recognised under India's AYUSH system and widely practiced in the country.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for specific health issues.)