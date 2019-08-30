close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma gushes over Katrina Kaif's no-makeup Insta pics

Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her flawless skin with a no-makeup look on social media.

Anushka Sharma gushes over Katrina Kaif&#039;s no-makeup Insta pics

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her flawless skin with a no-makeup look on social media.

Katrina on Thursday took to Instagram, to post two photographs of herself. She looks stunning in a classic white T-shirt paired with denim jacket and jeans. She left her hair open and flaunted her perfectly flawless skin with no makeup. The snapshots were trending all through Friday.

In one photograph, Katrina wrote: "Just Chilling". While in another she captioned it with a butterfly emoji. 

Actress Anushka Sharma took to the comment section to praise Katrina, with whom she has worked in movies such as "Zero" and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan". 

Anushka wrote: "Beautiful" on the photograph. 

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy filming "Sooryavanshi" with Akshay Kumar. Anushka is travelling with her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the team's West Indies tour. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Justin Bieber is going through a hard time

Must Watch

PT50M44S

Taal Tho Ke: Will Imran Khan's Kashmir solidarity rally pay off for Pakistan?