Anushka Sharma gushes over Katrina Kaif's no-makeup Insta pics

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her flawless skin with a no-makeup look on social media.

Katrina on Thursday took to Instagram, to post two photographs of herself. She looks stunning in a classic white T-shirt paired with denim jacket and jeans. She left her hair open and flaunted her perfectly flawless skin with no makeup. The snapshots were trending all through Friday.

In one photograph, Katrina wrote: "Just Chilling". While in another she captioned it with a butterfly emoji.

Actress Anushka Sharma took to the comment section to praise Katrina, with whom she has worked in movies such as "Zero" and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

Anushka wrote: "Beautiful" on the photograph.

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy filming "Sooryavanshi" with Akshay Kumar. Anushka is travelling with her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the team's West Indies tour.