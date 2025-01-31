Mumbai: Bollywood’s leading ladies often become the face of major pregnancy test brands, and currently, Anushka Sharma is the ambassador for Prega News. But did you know that the brand is now considering Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt for its next campaign?

Rajeev Juneja, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Mankind Pharma, recently spilled some behind-the-scenes details on Raj Shamani's podcast, and spoke about working with Bollywood actresses and why Deepika might not be an easy choice.

Anushka Sharma: A No-Nonsense Professional

Rajeev had high praise for Anushka Sharma, calling her a disciplined and drama-free star. “She is very professional, no tantrums, no unnecessary demands. Maybe it’s her Army background, but she gets the work done without any fuss,” he shared.

He also mentioned that before Anushka, Kareena Kapoor was the face of Prega News, and she, too, was wonderful to work with.

Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Who’s Next?

With Anushka’s contract nearing its end, the brand is now looking for a fresh face. While Deepika Padukone is a top contender, signing her might be a challenge. Rajeev revealed, “We haven’t finalized anyone yet, but Deepika’s asking price is too high for us.”

Meanwhile, talks with Alia Bhatt are still ongoing, making her another potential option for the brand.

Rajeev also shared some insights into how advertising budgets work. He revealed that only 20-25% of the budget is allocated for making the ad, including the celebrity’s fee, while the majority is spent on marketing and promotions.

While the next face of Prega News remains undecided, one thing is clear—Bollywood’s biggest stars continue to dominate the brand endorsement space. Who do you think would be the best choice?