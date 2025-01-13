Anushka Sharma Heads Back To Mumbai Without Virat Kohli; Netizens Call Out Her Attitude

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has returned to Mumbai, but this time without her husband, Virat Kohli. The power couple, who were spotted at a jetty heading to Alibaug just yesterday, created a frenzy among fans with their appearance. However, Anushka’s solo return this morning has left fans wondering about Virat’s whereabouts.

While fans were thrilled to see the couple together heading for a getaway, Anushka’s return without Virat has sparked speculation. Some wonder if Virat stayed back in Alibaug or headed elsewhere for personal or professional commitments.

Many called out Anushka's attitude as she refused to pose for the shutterbugs. One user said, " She has such a crappy attitude and arrogance but won't get called out for her behaviour. Had it been some other celebrity like Jaya Kajol, there would have been 100-odd accounts trolling them and calling them names.". Another said, " Right she is not able to handle stardum .. too much attention she would not ve expected through her entire life but God were kind to her & but see she is not able to handle this God gift .. we all should start ignoring her completely ., a request to all media person just ignore people like Kajol & now Anushka .. give a damn". One more user said, "So much attitude .. isko dekh kr hi mood khrb ho jata h pura .. bhai q dalte ho isko dekhne kis ko hai koi fan h bhi ky iska".



This outing comes just days after Anushka and Virat were spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with their kids, Vamika and Akaay Kohli. Pictures and videos from the visit went viral, giving fans a rare glimpse of their private life. The highlight was baby Akaay, whose adorable looks melted hearts, with fans calling him a “carbon copy” of Anushka.

As Anushka is in Mumbai, fans are curious to know if the actress is working on her next project and might make an announcement soon. She was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan.