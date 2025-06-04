Advertisement
RCB WINS IPL

Anushka Sharma Jumps With Joy, Hugs Virat Kohli As RCB Wins First IPL Title In 18 Years - WATCH

RCB was crowned the IPL 2025 winner after their six-run victory in the finals against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Anushka Sharma Jumps With Joy, Hugs Virat Kohli As RCB Wins First IPL Title In 18 Years - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made history on Tuesday as they beat Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift their first ever IPL trophy in 18 long years. As the team celebrated the big moment, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted jumping with joy from the stands and extending support and cheering for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka-Virat celebrate RCB's IPL 2025 win

In a viral video, Anushka Sharma can be seen screaming and jumping with pure joy as RCB registered its big win. She turned towards her friend and hugged her as she celebrated the maiden win of the team with other family members of the players.

In yet another moment captured by the paps, Virat Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise for 18 years, was seen shedding some happy tears afte the title win. Another video shows him running towards Anushka Sharma to share the joy with her. He then kissed her on the forehead.

Virat Kohli Dedicates win to Anushka

Speaking on the field after the win, Kohli spoke about her importance, dedicating the win to her.

“It’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well,” said Kohli.

 

