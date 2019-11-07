Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif raise the mercury in smouldering Vogue photoshoot—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are known for their insanely good looks and are often in the spotlight due to their fashion choices. Both actresses have time and again showed us their bold and beautiful side and are seen in a smouldering avatar yet again in their respective Vogue photoshoots.

Katrina and Anushka shared their looks on social media and the pics are taking the internet by storm!

Check out these posts by Kat here:

Coming to Anushka, here are pics from her Vogue photoshoot:

Anushka and Katrina were last seen sharing screen space in 2018 film 'Zero'. Also starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. However, all three actors gave noteworthy performances and were lauded for their efforts.

While Katrina will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', Anushka hasn't signed any new film post 'Zero'.