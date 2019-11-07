close

Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif raise the mercury in smouldering Vogue photoshoot—Pics

Katrina and Anushka shared snippets from their respective Vogue photoshoots on social media and the pics are taking the internet by storm!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are known for their insanely good looks and are often in the spotlight due to their fashion choices. Both actresses have time and again showed us their bold and beautiful side and are seen in a smouldering avatar yet again in their respective Vogue photoshoots.

Katrina and Anushka shared their looks on social media and the pics are taking the internet by storm!

Check out these posts by Kat here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Coming to Anushka, here are pics from her Vogue photoshoot:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka and Katrina were last seen sharing screen space in 2018 film 'Zero'. Also starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. However, all three actors gave noteworthy performances and were lauded for their efforts. 

While Katrina will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', Anushka hasn't signed any new film post 'Zero'.

