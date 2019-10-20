Anushka Sharma shares pics in a plaided jumpsuit, Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh react!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who made an appearance at Vogue Women of the Year Awards, took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself from the event.

Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures of herself. In one of the pictures, Anushka flaunted an ear accessory. She captioned it, "Can't hear the haters."

To which, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Sona kitna Sona hai." While Ranveer Singh commented, "Love it."

Check out the pictures:

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on screen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018 and failed to make a mark at the Box Office. The actress wasn't seen in any film post Zero, she is yet to announce any new project since then.