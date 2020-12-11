Anushka Sharma shares special message for Virat Kohli on their three year anniversary, check viral post

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their third anniversary today (December 11). The anniversary this year is more special as the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year.

The duo took to Instgram to wish each other and celebrate with their fans.

Anushka shared their picture where she can be seen giving Virat a back hug. She captioned the post, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you."

Virushka, as the couple is popularly called, will be celebrating this year's anniversary apart as Virat is currently on Australia tour with the Indian Cricket team.

Virat shared picture of Anushka's megawatt smile from their wedding day and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together".

Anushka and Virat had announced the pregnancy in August and Virat's tweet had become the most 'Liked Tweet of 2020'.

Here's to wishing the couple a life full of happiness. Happy Anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli!

