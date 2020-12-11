हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares special message for Virat Kohli on their three year anniversary, check viral post

The anniversary this year is more special as Virushka, who tied the knot in 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year.

Anushka Sharma shares special message for Virat Kohli on their three year anniversary, check viral post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their third anniversary today (December 11). The anniversary this year is more special as the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year.

The duo took to Instgram to wish each other and celebrate with their fans.

Anushka shared their picture where she can be seen giving Virat a back hug. She captioned the post, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you."

 

Virushka, as the couple is popularly called, will be celebrating this year's anniversary apart as Virat is currently on Australia tour with the Indian Cricket team.

Virat shared picture of Anushka's megawatt smile from their wedding day and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together".

 

Anushka and Virat had announced the pregnancy in August and Virat's tweet had become the most 'Liked Tweet of 2020'.

Here's to wishing the couple a life full of happiness. Happy Anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli!
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliVirushkaAnushka Virat anniversaryVirushka 3rd anniversary
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar turns 98, a look at his best works and on-screen pairings

  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M13S

The common man does not have the right to live in Bengal: BJP national president JP Nadda