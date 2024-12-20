Anushka Sharma To Quit Bollywood Forever? As Virat Kohli Plans To Settle In London Reveals His Coach

Mumbai: In a surprising revelation, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has hinted that the ace cricketer and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, may be planning to settle in London permanently. In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Sharma said, “Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.”



This statement has sparked widespread speculation among fans of both Virat and Anushka, as such a move could mark a major shift not only in their personal lives but also in their professional journeys.

Anushka Sharma: Stepping Away From Bollywood?

Anushka Sharma has been notably absent from Bollywood since her last appearance in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. While fans have eagerly awaited her return to the silver screen, her extended break has led to rumors that she may be stepping away from acting altogether. These speculations gained further traction following Rajkumar Sharma’s statement about the couple’s plans to settle in London.

Anushka’s fans are now wondering if she intends to leave Bollywood permanently to focus on her family life. Interestingly, in a past interview with Simi Garewal, the actress expressed her willingness to prioritize her family over her career, saying, “I would give up my professional career for family life.”

Over the years, Anushka has taken a step back from the spotlight, focusing on her family and personal ventures. She has actively supported her husband Virat during his cricketing tours and has often been seen enjoying a quieter life with their two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, away from the chaos of stardom.



The Kohli-Sharma family has been spending significant time in London, even before the birth of their son Akaay. Known for their simple and grounded lifestyle despite their celebrity status, the couple’s time in London appears to have solidified their desire for a permanent move. However the fans of the actress are hopeful for her to make a comeback soon.



