Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Plan To Shift In India All Over Again? Does Griha Pravesh Puja At Their New Home

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood and cricket’s most beloved power couples, have recently sparked rumours about their plans to settle back in India. After returning from London, the couple has been frequently spotted in Mumbai, with visits to their Alibaug home, fueling curiosity about their future in the country.



The intrigue surrounding their potential shift to India intensified when videos and pictures surfaced showing men transporting puja essentials for the Griha Pravesh ceremony at their new Alibaug property. The puja, a traditional housewarming ritual, has left fans speculating if the couple is planning to stay in India for good.



In recent months, Anushka and Virat had been residing in London, with several reports suggesting that they were contemplating a permanent move to the UK. Fans had even expressed disappointment at the idea, especially since Anushka had not appeared in any films since her 2018 project Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. There was growing concern about whether Anushka would make her Bollywood comeback if they relocated abroad.



The couple’s second baby, Akaay Kohli, was born in February last year, and his arrival seems to have brought the family back to India. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the family’s life, and with their return, there is hope for Anushka’s possible return to the silver screen as well.



While there has been no official statement confirming their permanent move back to India, the Griha Pravesh puja, coupled with their frequent visits to Alibaug, suggests that the couple may indeed be making India their home once again. Fans are hopeful that Anushka’s presence in India might also mean a return to her career in Bollywood.