New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma is in Dubai to support her husband, Virat Kohli, as he plays his milestone 300th ODI against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

A viral video shows Anushka visibly disappointed after the Indian star batter was dismissed earlier than expected in the crucial match.

Seated in the stands alongside Virat's elder brother, Vikas Kohli, she was caught mouthing "Oh my God!" as New Zealand's Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to send Kohli back to the pavilion.

Watch The Viral Video:

How difficult it is to see your favorite person getting out in this manner. Anushka Sharma looked very Sad after Virat Kohli got out.If anyone knows lips reading then please tell us what she is trying to say #ViratKohli_ #ChampionsTrophy#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WPwPNJuZuH March 2, 2025

Fans were left stunned as Virat Kohli stood frozen at the crease, struggling to process Glenn Phillips' moment of brilliance. On his milestone 300th ODI, Kohli managed just 11 runs off 14 balls. He started strong, smashing two boundaries in Matt Henry’s over, looking set for a big knock. However, a powerful shot landed straight in Phillips’ zone at backward point, where the New Zealand star, known for his exceptional fielding, pulled off yet another breathtaking diving catch.

Across 300 ODIs, Kohli has amassed 14,096 runs at an impressive average of 58.00, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties. His highest score of 183 places him as the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, trailing behind Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches). He also holds the record for the most ODI centuries.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli has been in fine form, scoring 133 runs in two matches at an average of 66.50, including an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

(With ANI Inputs)