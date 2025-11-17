Anuv Jain First Ever World Tour Announced - Check Details Here

Mumbai: There's great news for the fans of singer Anuv Jain as he announced his first-ever world tour 'Dastakhat'.

The India leg of the Dastakhat World Tour, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026, read a press note.

In addition to the ten Indian cities, the tour will expand to 23 cities worldwide through 2026 and 2027, including stops across Australia, North America, the UK & Europe and the Middle East.

Excited about the tour, Anuv Jain said, "Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a story that began years ago -- one that's still being written with every person who listens, sings along, or feels something through my songs. This tour isn't just a series of performances; it's an embrace of where I come from, and where this music will go next."

Following are the dates of Indian leg of his World Tour

Delhi NCR- 16th January 2026

Ahmedabad - 18th January 2026

Pune - 23rd January 2026

Chandigarh - 30th January 2026

Kolkata - 1st February 2026

Hyderabad - 6th February 2026

Indore - 8th February 2026

Mumbai - 14th February 2026

Jaipur - 20th February 2026

Bengaluru - 22nd February 2026

Anuv Jain is one of India's most popular indie artists, known for hit songs like "Baarishein," "Alag Aasmaan," and "Husn." His music, often centred around love and heartbreak, has made him a favourite among Gen Z listeners.