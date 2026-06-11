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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAparshakti Khurana reveals he struggled to find work in the industry until marrying wife Aakriti Khurana
APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Aparshakti Khurana reveals he struggled to find work in the industry until marrying wife Aakriti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana confirmed that he received zero responses to his professional messages until the exact day he married his wife, Aakriti Khurana.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Aparshakti Khurana reveals he struggled to find work in the industry until marrying wife Aakriti Khurana(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana has opened up about his early struggles, his unconventional journey into the entertainment industry, and his dreams beyond acting. 

The younger brother of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana was on the show Double Date, where he appeared alongside his wife Aakriti Khurana. The couple joined hosts Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for the chat.

Reflecting on his early days in showbiz, Aparshakti shared, “There was a phase when I thought, what can be one way to shift to Bombay for me. So, there was a phase when I was a stylist in Mumbai.”

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“I used to style some hosts who were hosting Bollywood shows on a very famous TV channel. Slowly, slowly, I will say goodbye to whatever I am doing now. Mera bohat mann hai, after 10-12 years to learn tailoring. Kapda kaise kaatna hai kaise silna hai,”

He further recalled the struggles of trying to make it in the industry before marriage and how life unexpectedly changed afterward.

“Jab main radio mein kaam kar kar raha tha, (when I was working on the radio)... or whatever small work I was doing before getting married, I used to text or email directors or casting directors or production houses or TV channels, no one replied to me even once,” he said.

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The actor added: “The day I got married, I received replies from 3-year-old messages asking that they are now looking for a host and now if I can come and join them. I didn't believe in lady luck at all. But then I realised aisa bhi kuch ho sakta hai.”

The episode also turned emotional as Aparshakti remembered his late father and shared touching memories connected to Chandigarh.

Aparshakti is known for his work in films such as Dangal, Stree franchise, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the series Jubilee. He was last seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

The film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage.

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