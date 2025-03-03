Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Was Refused Stage Space At Trailer Launch; Netizens Speculate If It Was Kartik Aaryan or Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for his memorable supporting roles in films like Luka Chuppi and Stree, recently opened up about an incident that left him feeling sidelined. In a candid interview, the actor revealed that he travelled from Amritsar to Mumbai solely to attend the trailer launch of a film he was a part of. However, much to his disappointment, he was told at the last minute that he wouldn’t be joining the lead cast on stage.

Aparshakti further shared that he was assured a separate introduction during the event. However, despite waiting for 15–20 minutes, the trailer launch concluded, and he was never called on stage. The revelation has since sparked curiosity among netizens, who are speculating which film and lead actor he was referring to.

Given Aparshakti’s filmography, many believe the incident could have taken place during the trailer launch of Luka Chuppi, where Kartik Aaryan played the lead, or Stree 2, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The discussion has led to a divided opinion online, with some fans pointing fingers at Kartik, while others wonder if Shraddha or the event organizers were responsible.

Social media users have been actively debating the situation, with many expressing disappointment over the treatment of supporting actors in Bollywood.

Aparshakti has not named anyone directly, and it remains unclear which film’s trailer launch he was referring to. However, his revelation has once again highlighted the issue of how Bollywood often overlooks supporting actors despite their significant contributions to a film’s success.