Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2866504https://zeenews.india.com/people/aparshakti-khurana-reveals-he-was-refused-stage-space-at-trailer-launch-netizens-speculate-if-it-was-kartik-aaryan-or-shraddha-kapoor-2866504.html
NewsLifestylePeople
APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Was Refused Stage Space At Trailer Launch; Netizens Speculate If It Was Kartik Aaryan or Shraddha Kapoor

Aparshakti Khurana recently shared a disappointing experience from a film’s trailer launch, revealing that despite travelling from Amritsar to Mumbai for the event, he was denied a spot on stage alongside the lead actor. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Was Refused Stage Space At Trailer Launch; Netizens Speculate If It Was Kartik Aaryan or Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for his memorable supporting roles in films like Luka Chuppi and Stree, recently opened up about an incident that left him feeling sidelined. In a candid interview, the actor revealed that he travelled from Amritsar to Mumbai solely to attend the trailer launch of a film he was a part of. However, much to his disappointment, he was told at the last minute that he wouldn’t be joining the lead cast on stage.

Aparshakti further shared that he was assured a separate introduction during the event. However, despite waiting for 15–20 minutes, the trailer launch concluded, and he was never called on stage. The revelation has since sparked curiosity among netizens, who are speculating which film and lead actor he was referring to.

Given Aparshakti’s filmography, many believe the incident could have taken place during the trailer launch of Luka Chuppi, where Kartik Aaryan played the lead, or Stree 2, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The discussion has led to a divided opinion online, with some fans pointing fingers at Kartik, while others wonder if Shraddha or the event organizers were responsible.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jarp Media

Social media users have been actively debating the situation, with many expressing disappointment over the treatment of supporting actors in Bollywood.

Aparshakti has not named anyone directly, and it remains unclear which film’s trailer launch he was referring to. However, his revelation has once again highlighted the issue of how Bollywood often overlooks supporting actors despite their significant contributions to a film’s success.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK