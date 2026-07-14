Apoorva Arora calls 'City Beautiful' her Punjabi cinema 'homecoming'

Talking about the same, she told IANS, "It honestly feels like a homecoming. After Disco Singh, I was waiting for a Punjabi script that genuinely excited me, and City Beautiful was exactly the kind of project I had been hoping for. The story instantly connected with me. I can't reveal much about my character right now, but I can say that this has been a wonderful experience. We've been shooting across Chandigarh and Mohali, and everyone on the set has been incredibly warm and supportive. Our director has made the entire process so comfortable, and it has been a delight coming to the set every day”.