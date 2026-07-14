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Apoorva Arora calls 'City Beautiful' her Punjabi cinema 'homecoming'

Apoorva Arora has begun shooting for her Punjabi crime thriller City Beautiful, calling the film a "homecoming" as she returns to Punjabi cinema after several years. The actress says the project instantly resonated with her.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Apoorva Arora calls 'City Beautiful' her Punjabi cinema 'homecoming'
Image Credit: Apoorva Arora, Instagram

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