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Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid moves to New York, reveals reason behind leaving India

Rebel Kid revealed that she was so certain about wanting to study in New York that she applied to only one college in the city.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid moves to New York, reveals reason behind leaving India
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid moves to New York, reveals reason behind leaving India
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