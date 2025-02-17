Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859932https://zeenews.india.com/people/apoorva-mukhija-joking-about-wanting-a-boyfriend-due-to-this-reason-video-goes-viral-amid-the-igl-controversy-2859932.html
NewsLifestylePeople
APOORVA MUKHIJA

Apoorva Mukhija Joking About Wanting A Boyfriend Due To This Reason Video Goes Viral Amid The IGL Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija’s Old Airport Video Resurfaces Amid IGL Controversy

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apoorva Mukhija Joking About Wanting A Boyfriend Due To This Reason Video Goes Viral Amid The IGL Controversy Instagram

Mumbai: Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who is currently facing massive backlash over the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, is once again making headlines. However, this time, it’s for an old airport video that has now resurfaced.

In the video, Apoorva is seen loading her luggage by herself while the paparazzi capture the moment. Instead of being fazed by the cameras, she casually jokes, “Koi boyfriend banwa do, saara saaman khud uthana padh raha hai.” (“Find me a boyfriend, I have to carry all my luggage myself.”Her witty remark left the paparazzi laughing, showcasing her fun and carefree personality.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap 

While the clip is not new, its resurfacing amid the ongoing controversy suggests that many are revisiting her past moments to gauge her personality. The video reflects how Apoorva has always been unapologetic and unaffected by judgments, a trait that seems to persist even in the face of heavy criticism.

Amid the controversy, Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Samay Raina have been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). They are expected to appear via video conferencing on Monday to address concerns regarding the now-viral India’s Got Latent episode.

While some people appreciate Apoorva’s humour, others believe that she should be held accountable for the controversy surrounding the show. The resurfaced airport video has reignited discussions about her public persona and how she handles public scrutiny.

As the hearing date approaches, all eyes remain on Apoorva and Samay Raina, waiting to see how they respond to the NCW’s inquiry and the growing backlash.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK