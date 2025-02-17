Apoorva Mukhija Joking About Wanting A Boyfriend Due To This Reason Video Goes Viral Amid The IGL Controversy

Mumbai: Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who is currently facing massive backlash over the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, is once again making headlines. However, this time, it’s for an old airport video that has now resurfaced.

In the video, Apoorva is seen loading her luggage by herself while the paparazzi capture the moment. Instead of being fazed by the cameras, she casually jokes, “Koi boyfriend banwa do, saara saaman khud uthana padh raha hai.” (“Find me a boyfriend, I have to carry all my luggage myself.”Her witty remark left the paparazzi laughing, showcasing her fun and carefree personality.

While the clip is not new, its resurfacing amid the ongoing controversy suggests that many are revisiting her past moments to gauge her personality. The video reflects how Apoorva has always been unapologetic and unaffected by judgments, a trait that seems to persist even in the face of heavy criticism.

Amid the controversy, Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Samay Raina have been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). They are expected to appear via video conferencing on Monday to address concerns regarding the now-viral India’s Got Latent episode.

While some people appreciate Apoorva’s humour, others believe that she should be held accountable for the controversy surrounding the show. The resurfaced airport video has reignited discussions about her public persona and how she handles public scrutiny.

As the hearing date approaches, all eyes remain on Apoorva and Samay Raina, waiting to see how they respond to the NCW’s inquiry and the growing backlash.