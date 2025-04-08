Apoorva Mukhija Makes Bold Instagram Comeback After India’s Got Latent Backlash, Fans Say 'More Power To You'

Social media influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, known online as The Rebel Kid, has made a bold comeback after facing massive online trolling and legal scrutiny tied to the controversy around Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

With over 3 million followers on Instagram, Apoorva had mysteriously wiped her account clean—deleting all posts and unfollowing everyone. Her sudden silence came in the wake of backlash from her appearance on the controversial YouTube show in February, where she, along with others including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, faced heat for offensive comments aired during the episode. The segment led to multiple complaints and even intervention from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

On April 7, Apoorva returned to Instagram with a chilling post that read, “Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats.” She included screenshots of the abuse she has endured and captioned the carousel: “And that’s not even 1%.”

In another post, she shared the haunting message: “Don’t take away the story from the storyteller,” leaving it without a caption, speaking volumes in silence.

The internet quickly rallied behind her. Fans flooded her comments with support, saying things like, “More power to you! Come back stronger!” and “We want to hear your side of the story!” Some praised her bravery for not staying silent in the face of hate, with one user writing: “They wanted you quiet. It’s time that you give them a big roar.”

The controversy stems from Apoorva’s involvement in India’s Got Latent, which was sharply criticized after Ranveer Allahbadia made explicit remarks about sex and parents. Amid the uproar, Apoorva was accused of also making objectionable comments. She was later summoned by Mumbai Police and the NCW for her involvement in the episode.

Despite the hate, her fanbase remains loyal. Comments like “You are the real storyteller” and “We’re all with you, no matter what” poured in after her emotional post.