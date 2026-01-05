Advertisement
AR Rahman Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About His Family, Iconic Superhit Songs & Impressive Net Worth
A. R. RAHMAN

AR Rahman Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About His Family, Iconic Superhit Songs & Impressive Net Worth

A. R. Rahman turns 59 as he celebrates a legendary journey from a humble musical upbringing to global stardom, iconic superhit songs, international awards, and an impressive net worth.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
AR Rahman Birthday Special

As A. R. Rahman celebrates his birthday on January 6, let’s take a closer look at his family background, extraordinary career journey, and the impressive net worth that has made him one of India’s most influential and globally celebrated music composers.

About A.R. Rahman

Allah Rakha Rahman turns 59 on January 6, 2026. Born as A. S. Dileep Kumar in Chennai, he comes from a family deeply connected to music. His father, R. K. Shekhar, was a respected music composer and conductor in the film industry. However, tragedy struck early in Rahman’s life when his father passed away, forcing him to begin earning at the young age of 11 to support his family.

During the 1980s, Rahman worked as a keyboard player for leading composers and created music for advertising jingles. In his early twenties, he converted to Islam and adopted the name Allah Rakha Rahman. His life changed dramatically in 1992 when filmmaker Mani Ratnam offered him his first film project, Roja, a debut that revolutionised Indian film music.

A.R. Rahman Superhit Songs

The Roja soundtrack became a nationwide sensation. Songs like Chinna Chinna Aasai and the title track introduced innovative use of synthesisers and global musical elements that were unheard of in Indian cinema at the time. Rahman won his first National Film Award for the album. He went on to deliver iconic soundtracks for films such as Bombay, Rangeela, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, and Rockstar.

Rahman’s international breakthrough came with Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. At the 2009 Academy Awards, he won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song (Jai Ho). In the same year, he also received a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy. It is estimated that Rahman has sold over 150 million records worldwide.

Marriage

On the personal front, Rahman married Saira Banu on March 12, 1995, through an arranged marriage. The couple has three children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their son Ameen has followed in his father’s footsteps and is building a career in music. In November 2024, Rahman and Saira announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

According to a report by Mint, A. R. Rahman’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 414 crore, reflecting his decades-long contribution to music, both in India and globally.

As A. R. Rahman celebrates his 59th birthday, his legacy as a musical genius continues to inspire generations worldwide.

