AR Rahman Communal Bias Row: DYK The Oscar-Winning Composer Converted To Islam And Was Named By Hindu Astrologer? His Real Name Was…

New Delhi: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has landed in controversy after hinting at possible communal bias in the Hindi film industry, suggesting that being a Tamil Muslim may have affected the number of Bollywood projects he receives.

In the same interview, Rahman spoke about his experience composing music for Chhaava, which he described as “divisive.” He also revealed that he studied in a Brahmin school, where he learned about the Ramayana.

Rahman’s remarks sparked widespread debate, with several celebrities and musicians weighing in on the issue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Is AR Rahman’s Real Name?

A.R. Rahman was born as Dileep Kumar Rajagopala. He studied at a Brahmin school during his early years.

His father, R.K. Shekhar, was a noted film score composer who passed away when Rahman was just nine years old. Rahman and his family were surviving by renting his father's musical equipments.

His mother’s name was Kashturi, later known as Kareema.

In 1984, Rahman was introduced to the Qadiri tariqa after his younger sister fell seriously ill. He converted to Islam in 1989 at the age of 23, along with his mother and sisters.

In an interview with Karan Thapar, he revealed that he never liked his birth name as it did not resonate with his self-image.

According to his biography, AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, a Hindu astrologer suggested the names Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim. Rahman chose the former. His mother later added Allah Rakha (AR) to his name after it came to her in a dream.

Composing Music for Ramayana as a Muslim

Speaking about working on Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana, Rahman addressed questions around faith and art.

“I think we need to elevate beyond small-mindedness and selfishness. When we elevate ourselves, we become radiant, and that’s very important. I am proud of this project because it represents India to the world with so much love. Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is a Hindu text,” he said.

Rahman was married to Saira Banu and has three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. In November 2024, the couple announced their separation.