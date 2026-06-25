Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

AR Rahman receives prestigious Golden Plate Award, unveils tribute to Asha Bhosle

The music maestro was honoured by the American Academy of Achievement for his global impact on music and also shared a teaser of his heartfelt tribute song dedicated to Asha Bhosle.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
AR Rahman receives prestigious Golden Plate Award, unveils tribute to Asha Bhosle
Image Credit: (Image: ANI)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
AR Rahman receives prestigious Golden Plate Award, unveils tribute to Asha Bhosle
AR Rahman0 min ago
2
Gulmarg Gondola4 min ago
3
Women's T20 WC 202623 min ago
4
Bihar encounter37 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago