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  • /AR Rahman responds to social media backlash over ‘Anti-National’ remark on Main Vaapas Aaunga

AR Rahman responds to social media backlash over ‘Anti-National’ remark on Main Vaapas Aaunga

A.R. Rahman responded to a viral post mocking an “anti-national” comment linked to Imtiaz Ali’s project Main Vaapas Aaunga. The composer dismissed the controversy with humour, choosing not to engage seriously with the backlash.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
AR Rahman responds to social media backlash over ‘Anti-National’ remark on Main Vaapas Aaunga
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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