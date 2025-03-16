Mumbai: Ameen, the son of music legend A.R. Rahman, has shared an update regarding his father's health following his hospitalization earlier today.

He explained that Rahman was admitted due to weakness caused by dehydration.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ameen shared a note that read, “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now (sic).”

Ameen added, “Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!” His sister Raheema also shared the same message on her social media handle. A medical bulletin from the hospital read, “Mr. AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up.”

As per reports, AR Rahman was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Saturday night due to dehydration and related discomfort. The Oscar-winning composer had returned from London the night before feeling unwell and sought a check-up. Doctors revealed that Rahman had been feeling weak after observing a fast for Ramzan.

However, they assured that he is now out of danger and in stable condition. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared his concern upon hearing the news that Rahman had been admitted to the hospital due to illness. Confirming that Rahman is doing fine, the CM tweeted, “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon!. Happy! (sic).” AR Rahman, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road in Chennai this morning, has now been discharged.