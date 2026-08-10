AR Rahman’s son Ameen involved in car crash, reportedly suffers minor injuries

Music composer AR Rahman’s son, A.R. Ameen, was involved in a road accident in Chennai during the early hours of Monday. The luxury car in which Ameen was traveling collided with a cab near the Guindy area, leaving him and two others with minor injuries.
According to initial reports, both Ameen and the occupants of the other vehicle were discharged after receiving swift medical attention at local hospitals.
The accident took place at approximately 3:30 AM near the Olympia Tech Park signal. Ameen, accompanied by a friend, was reportedly traveling from Koyambedu toward Guindy in a Porsche when a WagonR cab collided with their vehicle.
The impact resulted in noticeable damage to both cars and caused minor injuries to the passengers involved.
Following the collision, Ameen and his friend were rushed to Kauvery Hospital for medical evaluation. Doctors treated the duo for minor injuries before discharging them shortly after.
Meanwhile, a passenger travelling inside the cab was admitted to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment and was similarly discharged after receiving prompt medical care.
The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, seizing both damaged vehicles to examine the collision site.
Law enforcement authorities have registered a case regarding the crash, and an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and cause of the accident.
Music legend AR Rahman continues to shine both globally and professionally, having recently been honoured with the prestigious Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievement in recognition of his outstanding contributions and enduring impact on the global music industry. Taking to Instagram to share a picture from the ceremony, the Oscar-winning composer expressed his gratitude, stating he was deeply humbled to receive the honour. Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of the upcoming period drama Batwara 1947 unveiled the film's new romantic track, 'Tabassum,' ahead of its worldwide theatrical release next week. The soulful song marks a powerhouse collaboration between Indian cinema's finest talents, featuring music composed, produced, and arranged by Rahman, heartfelt lyrics penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, and soothing vocals lent by Sonu Nigam and Heer.
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