/AR Rahman urges Bollywood to show Kashmir’s beauty and peace: ‘The past is past, and the future is bright’

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman has called for a more positive portrayal of Kashmir in Bollywood films. He urged filmmakers to highlight the Valley’s natural beauty and peaceful side instead of focusing on violence and its past. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, Rahman said cinema can play an important role in presenting Kashmir through a positive lens and showcasing its scenic beauty. When asked whether Bollywood should increasingly use Kashmir as a filming destination, the national award-winning singer said the industry should focus on portraying the valley's beauty and peace.