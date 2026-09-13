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  • /AR Rahman urges Bollywood to show Kashmir’s beauty and peace: ‘The past is past, and the future is bright’

AR Rahman urges Bollywood to show Kashmir’s beauty and peace: ‘The past is past, and the future is bright’

Music maestro AR Rahman has urged Bollywood filmmakers to portray Kashmir through its natural beauty and peaceful side, saying cinema can help showcase the Valley’s culture, hospitality and scenic landscapes rather than focusing only on violence and its past.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
AR Rahman urges Bollywood to show Kashmir’s beauty and peace: ‘The past is past, and the future is bright’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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AR Rahman urges Bollywood to show Kashmir’s beauty and peace: ‘The past is past, and the future is bright’
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