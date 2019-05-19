close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

AR Rahman's fan dedicates his 'dream car' to maestro

An Indian man in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customised licence plate that reads "I (heart emoji) ARR". The music maestro asked him to drive safely.

AR Rahman&#039;s fan dedicates his &#039;dream car&#039; to maestro

Chennai: An Indian man in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customised licence plate that reads "I (heart emoji) ARR". The music maestro asked him to drive safely.

The fan is seen posing in front of his new BMW car -- a red beauty from the Z4 series.

He captioned it: "A.R. Rahman, I might be your biggest fan ever. Today, I bought my dream car and I knew I'd cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol's name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music."

The Grammy winner replied to his tweet with a smiling emoji and said: "Drive safely."

Rahman has delivered multiple chartbusters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Persian films. The founder of the KM Music Conservatory hasn't restricted himself to just music. The "Urvasi Urvasi" hitmaker also got into the director's chair for "Le Musk", among other things.

Tags:
AR RahmanLe Muskbmw z4 series
Next
Story

Aditi Rao Hydari's audition story: Had to make out with stranger

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Opposition leaders step up talks to form coalition