AR Rahman's fan dedicates his 'dream car' to maestro

Chennai: An Indian man in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customised licence plate that reads "I (heart emoji) ARR". The music maestro asked him to drive safely.

The fan is seen posing in front of his new BMW car -- a red beauty from the Z4 series.

He captioned it: "A.R. Rahman, I might be your biggest fan ever. Today, I bought my dream car and I knew I'd cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol's name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music."

The Grammy winner replied to his tweet with a smiling emoji and said: "Drive safely."

Rahman has delivered multiple chartbusters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Persian films. The founder of the KM Music Conservatory hasn't restricted himself to just music. The "Urvasi Urvasi" hitmaker also got into the director's chair for "Le Musk", among other things.