New Delhi: The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira decided to go their separate ways last year in November, nearly after three decades of marriage. Months after their separation, the music maestro has finally reacted to the public scrutiny around his divorce.

AR Rahman told Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, "The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I? As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic... even those who criticise us - they're all family."

Reflecting on the trolls AR Rahman said, "If I say things about someone's family, someone will say things about mine. And we, as Indians, believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, a mother. Even when someone says something hurtful, I pray, 'Please God, forgive them and guide them'."

The composer shared the news on his X account. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

In March this year, AR Rahman underwent an angiography in Chennai. Saira wished him a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised and further clarified that the duo was separated and not divorced, urging mediapersons not to refer to her as his ex-wife.