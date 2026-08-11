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  • /AR Rahman's son Ameen breaks silence after Chennai car collision, 'We got into a minor accident...'

AR Rahman's son Ameen breaks silence after Chennai car collision, 'We got into a minor accident...'

Playback singer AR Ameen, son of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, broke his silence following a road accident in Chennai, reassuring fans that he is safe and doing well. 

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
AR Rahman's son Ameen breaks silence after Chennai car collision, 'We got into a minor accident...'
Image Credit: @arameen/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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