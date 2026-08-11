Playback singer AR Ameen, son of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, sustained minor injuries following a road accident in Chennai’s Guindy area in the early hours of Monday. Hours after news of the crash surfaced, the young musician took to social media to clarify details regarding the incident and reassure fans about his well-being.
In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Ameen set the record straight regarding his presence in the vehicle, clarifying that he was in the passenger seat on his way to the airport when the collision occurred.
“Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty for His grace and protection over all of us,” Ameen wrote.
Expressing heartfelt gratitude to his well-wishers, he added: “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me.”
Ameen also reshared a statement issued by his sister, singer-composer Khatija Rahman, who outlined how the collision transpired and requested media outlets to verify facts before publishing.
“Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” Khatija stated, confirming that occupants in both vehicles escaped without major harm. She urged media personnel not to spread unverified claims to prevent “unnecessary worry and distress” among family and fans.
According to Chennai Police, the incident took place around 3:30 AM near Guindy when a luxury SUV collided with a hatchback operated by a cab aggregator. Authorities noted that the hatchback entered the main lane from the left side of the road, triggering the impact.
Police officials reported that individuals involved, including Ameen, sustained minor injuries and were allowed to leave after receiving preliminary first aid. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been seized by local law enforcement. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life).
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