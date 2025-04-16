New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were recently clicked by a pap heading towards a famous maternity clinic in Mumbai. The duo were twinning in black and white outfits while walking closely. Sshura wore an oversized white shirt with black leggings, which made netizens speculate that she might be hiding a baby bump.

Neither Arbaaz nor Sshura have addressed the pregnancy news as yet.

However, after the recent video of Arbaaz and his wife Sshura visiting a hospital went viral on social media, reports suggesting that the couple visited the clinic for other reasons and not pregnancy also made news according to BollywoodShaadis.com

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan's Marriage

Arbaaz Khan got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before tying the knot, keeping their affair a hush-hush thing.

Prior to Sshura, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 18 years. The duo tied the knot in December 1998, and finalised their divorce in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan.