Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan found himself in an awkward exchange during a media interaction in Mumbai on Friday, October 2. Attending an event at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the actor abruptly cut short his interaction with photographers after being asked a question regarding his brother, superstar Salman Khan.
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The brief tension began when a paparazzo questioned Arbaaz about Salman Khan's recent viral comments regarding social media trolls on Bigg Boss 20. Visibly reluctant to answer, Arbaaz quickly sidestepped the query, saying, "Excuse me... Thank you, thank you," before turning around and walking away from the media line.
However, the exchange did not end there. Moments later, Arbaaz turned back toward the media pack to address the paparazzo directly. Questioning the relevance of the query to the ongoing occasion, he asked, "Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal?" (Was that related to jewellery? Was that question related to today's event?), signaling his expectation that reporters stick to the theme of the gathering.
The brief clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking curiosity over his reaction. As of now, Arbaaz has not issued any further statement or clarification regarding the interaction.
On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the thriller Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Mir Sarwar, Dimpu Baruah, and Amiee Misobbah.
In his personal life, Arbaaz married makeup artist Shura Khan on December 24, 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in October 2025. He was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan.
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