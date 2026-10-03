However, the exchange did not end there. Moments later, Arbaaz turned back toward the media pack to address the paparazzo directly. Questioning the relevance of the query to the ongoing occasion, he asked, "Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal?" (Was that related to jewellery? Was that question related to today's event?), signaling his expectation that reporters stick to the theme of the gathering.