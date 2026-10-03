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Watch Video | Arbaaz Khan avoids question on Salman Khan and walks off - here's why

During a recent event, Arbaaz Khan appeared reluctant to address a query regarding Salman Khan, pausing briefly before walking away. Read on to find out what prompted his reaction.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Watch Video | Arbaaz Khan avoids question on Salman Khan and walks off - here's why
Image Credit: @jiohotstarreality/Instagram - @instantbollywood/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Watch Video | Arbaaz Khan avoids question on Salman Khan and walks off - here's why
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