New Delhi: Actor Arbaaz Khan confirmed expecting his first child with second wife Sshura Khan. This good news came after a video of the couple went viral where eagle-eyed netizens noticed Sshura Khan's baby bump after she was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai.

The Dabangg actor broke the silence on the fuled up rumours of the duo expecting their first child together. Confirming the good news, Arbaaz Khan has finally open up about embracing fatherhood for the second time.

In an interview with the Times of India Arbaaz shared the good news, ''Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life.''

Arbaaz Khan Opens up on becoming a Father Again, He said, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel (the nerves); I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.''

Earlier, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The duo celebrated their one year of togetherness with a heartfelt post.

Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and celebrate their love with a heartwarming note, ''Happy anniversary Shura. Words can’t express the happiness, joy and laughter you bring to our life.

The note further reads, ''Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I’ve known you forever.Thank you for your unconditional love. support and care. Truly blessed. ''

Arbaaz Khan met Shura Khan on the sets of Patna Shuklla. The couple tied the knot 24 December 2023 in an intimate nikah ceremony. Before Sshura, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora in 1998. However, they divorced each other in 2017 after almost 20 years of their marriage.