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NewsEntertainmentPeopleArbaaz Khan demands strictest punishment in Pune child assault-murder case; Laxmi Narayan Tripathi calls for death penalty
ARBAAZ KHAN

Arbaaz Khan demands strictest punishment in Pune child assault-murder case; Laxmi Narayan Tripathi calls for death penalty

Public figures, including Arbaaz Khan and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, condemned the alleged assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune and demanded harsher punishment for offenders.

|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Arbaaz Khan demands strictest punishment in Pune child assault-murder case; Laxmi Narayan Tripathi calls for death penalty(Image: ANI)

Pune: Actor Arbaaz Khan has strongly reacted to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune, calling for the strictest punishment.

Speaking to the media, Arbaaz shared, "Law and order should be strengthened. The accused should be given the strictest punishment... If people do such things, they are going to be punished, and the law is not going to spare them."

On the other hand, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi also condemned the incident, calling for a death sentence.

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"The person who committed this heinous act should be sentenced to death. I request that our central and state governments implement capital punishment for rape, and anyone who violates the modesty of women and little girls should be given the death penalty. Only then will people stop doing such things," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar told the media.

Also Read | Pune rape case: 4-year-old assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man

The reactions came after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district.

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused has two similar cases against him.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the horrific rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Pune, calling it an "extremely unfortunate event."

Speaking to the media, Shinde shared, "The atrocity has been committed against a 4-year-old girl. The accused have no right to live. They are habitual offenders who should be given the death penalty."

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