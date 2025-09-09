New Delhi: One of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers, ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from Salman Khan's blockbuster Dabangg (2010), featuring Malaika Arora and produced by her then-husband Arbaaz Khan, the song was a massive hit and played a significant role in the film’s enormous success. In a recent candid conversation with SCREEN, director Abhinav Kashyap opened up about the internal conflicts and conservative resistance that preceded the now-legendary performance.

Director Spills the Beans: “Arbaaz Wasn’t Keen on Malaika Doing It”

Revealing what went on during the casting of the item number, Kashyap shared that Arbaaz Khan, who was not only the film’s producer but also played Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey in the movie, was initially uncomfortable with the idea of his wife Malaika performing in a so-called “item song.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Arbaaz wasn’t keen about Malaika doing it,” said Kashyap. “ He didn’t like the fact that his wife will be labelled as an ‘item girl’. Arbaaz and Salman, no matter whatever they say, are actually very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up. So, they didn’t want her to do the item song.”

Malaika Arora Stood Her Ground

According to the director, it was Malaika herself who insisted on doing the song, putting her foot down as a strong, independent woman.

“But, Malaika is a strong and independent woman, she makes her own choices. When she was offered this, she said yes. It took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree,” Kashyap added. “She told him that it’s nothing vulgar, just dancing only, and it’s all family around in the song, what are you scared of? And of course, that song went on to break so many records.”

Also Read | Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan 'Gunda', Alleges He Is The 'Father Of Star System In Bollywood'

Why Malaika Was the Perfect Choice

Speaking about his decision to cast Malaika, Abhinav explained that it wasn’t just about proximity or convenience, it was about talent and appeal.

“Malaika was very famous her songs like “Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa” and “Hoth Rasiley”. She didn’t do much acting roles. We needed someone who can carry the song well on her shoulders. She is a great dancer. Someone who is less on the camera, people get more curious to see them.”

And indeed, her performance in Munni Badnaam Hui turned into one of the most-watched and most-discussed dance numbers of the decade, topping music charts.

Arbaaz and Malaika: Then and Now

For those unversed with their personal history, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in 2002. After nearly two decades together, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017.