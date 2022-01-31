हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani becomes blogger, drops first YouTube video: WATCH

Giorgia’s first-ever vlog shows her fun road journey to Mahabaleshwar. 

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan’s Italian girlfriend actress Giorgia Andriani has opened up a YouTube channel and has given a sneak-peek of her life to her fans. The actress had earlier been teasing her fans about a surprise that was coming shortly before posting her first YouTube vlog, titled 'Giorgia Andriani,' on her channel.

Giorgia’s first-ever vlog shows her fun road journey to Mahabaleshwar. In the 14-minute video, the actress is able to share oodles of stuff. Giorgia introduces her bundle of joy, her dogs, dances to music, shows off her silly side, enjoys her food, explores new areas, and learns Hindi.
 

Georgia is going to be regularly posting videos on YouTube and will showcase her personal life. The actress will also post videos on topics like health, lifestyle, fashion, and other interests on her vlog. Georgia has opened up her YouTube channel to connect better with her fans.

