Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Return Home After Delivery; Make First Appearance With Newborn Daughter- WATCH

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, and his wife Sshura Khan have welcomed their first child together , a baby girl on Sunday, October 5.

Sshura, who was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, has now been discharged. The couple, along with their newborn, were spotted leaving the hospital as they headed home.

A video that has gone viral shows Arbaaz holding his baby girl in his arms while leaving the hospital. The actor was seen waving at the paparazzi as they congratulated him, though Sshura was not visible in the clip.

The couple has not yet made an official announcement about their daughter’s birth on social media.

Earlier, Salman Khan was photographed by IANS outside PD Hinduja Hospital on Monday, as he arrived to visit his sister-in-law Sshura Khan and the newborn.

Arbaaz and Sshura’s Love Story

Just days before the delivery, the couple hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family. The celebration saw the presence of the entire Khan family, including Salma Khan, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salman Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where she worked as a makeup artist. The two tied the knot in December 2023 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2025.

This marks Arbaaz Khan’s second child , he is already the father of Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. For Sshura, this is her first child, making the occasion even more special.