Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia Andriani sets mercury rising in sexy BOLD bikini photoshoot!

New Delhi: Model-actress Giorgia Andriani has a massive fan base with an amazing style sense. Her social media fam loves to follow her for regular updates. She is a fitness freak and her fashion choices - western, traditional or modern - make for a perfect look. Recently, the actress made heads turn with her new post.

Giorgia Andriani took to Instagram to share a stunning picture with her fans flaunting her toned midriff in an enviable frame. She gave us all the beach vibes as she posed by the pool in a purple tie-dye bikini. While the bikini top features thin halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, the actress tied this look with a leopard print lace-up, a pair of sunglasses, a natural makeup look, and wavy hair.

The actress captioned this post as "Dil Jisse Zinda hai". As soon as Giorgia posted these photos fans started pouring in their love and admiration for her beauty. Now you know whom to turn to for some kick-ass style statements!

She is reportedly in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a couple of years now and the couple has been spotted together at various dos.

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.