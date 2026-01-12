Archana Puran Singh Diagnosed With ‘Rare’ Health Condition, Breaks Down As Son Shares Her 'Painful' Ordeal

New Delhi: Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is currently holidaying in London with her family recently was surprised to find that her son Ayushmaan Sethi had posted a heartwarming vlog revealing about his mother's illness. Ayushmaan in his video, paid a tribute to the family and expressed gratitude on his birthday - that's where he also shared about Archana's rare health condition.

Archana Puran Singh's Health Condition

In the video, Ayushmaan thanked 7 family members, beloved dogs, grandparents, his brother, and his father but the highest place was reserved for his mother Archana Puran Singh. An overwhelmed son shared how Archana battled a rare health condition called 'Complex Regional Pain Syndrome' (CRPS) which damaged her left hand. Watching this, Archana swelled up and hugged her son.

About mom Archana's struggle with the rare health condition, he said in the vlog, "I am proud of my mom. She has had the hardest year, guys. She broke her hand, and she developed a rare condition called CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), which means her hand is never going to be the same again. She has shot for 2-3 movies and a web series. One month she shot during all 30 days, and she didn’t complain. She has shown me the resilience that it takes to be amazing. At 60-something years old, she has started a YouTube channel and all these cool new things, and that’s just incredible."

Ayushmaan also praised his brother Aaryamann Sethi for kickstarting his own YouTube channel and getting engaged to actress Yogita Bihani.

What Is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome?

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS type 1 and type 2) is a rare and severe form of neuroinflammatory and dysautonomic disorder causing chronic pain, neurovascular, and neuropathic symptoms.

It causes intense burning pain, stiffness, swelling, and discoloration that most often affects the hand. Arms, legs, and feet can also be affected by CRPS, as per reports.