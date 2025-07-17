Archana Puran Singh Falls Victim To Online Ticketing Scam During Dubai Trip

New Delhi: Indian actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh recently revealed that she and her family were scammed while booking tickets online during a vacation in Dubai.

In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the 62-year-old actress recounted the experience alongside her husband, actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi. The family had planned a visit to iFly Dubai, an indoor skydiving center, but upon arrival, they were informed that no booking existed under their name.

“Humne three slots book kare the iFly Dubai me, lekin ye lady bol rahi hai ki humari booking hai hi nahi (We had booked three slots at iFly Dubai, but the lady here says there's no booking in our name),” Archana said in the video.

“We’ve been scammed,” she added. “The website we used for the booking is not associated with them at all. We've already paid, and the tickets weren’t cheap.”

Expressing her disbelief, she said, “I never expeted this in dubai, dubai me itne strict rules aur laws hai ki log darte hai ye sbb krne me (I never expected this in Dubai. With such strict laws and regulations here, people usually fear doing such things.)”

Her son Aaryamann noted, “The website I clicked on has completely disappeared now, I can’t find it anymore.”

Ayushmaan added, “It was offering a Ramadan special discount, which seemed odd because it’s not even Ramadan right now.”

He also mentioned a suspicious change during the booking process: “We chose the mid-tier package that offered 4 minutes of flying time, but as soon as we reached the payment page, it changed to 2 minutes.”

Archana currently appears as a regular cast member on The Great Indian Kapil Show and was last seen acting in the comedy series Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

