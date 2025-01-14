Archana Puran Singh Has Never Cooked Food For Her Kids; Reveals Her Son

Mumbai: Archana Puran Singh, known for her wit and iconic laughter on The Kapil Sharma Show, recently revealed a lesser-known facet of her personal life, leaving fans amused. In filmmaker Farah Khan’s popular cooking vlog on YouTube, Archana and her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, welcomed Farah to their stunning Madh Island home. Alongside the couple, their sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, joined the lively chat, which turned into a laugh riot as Archana’s unconventional approach to parenting came to light.

During the episode, Farah marvelled at the couple’s luxurious home and complimented them, saying, “What a house. So proud of you both.” Archana responded with a laugh, nominating her younger son Ayushmaan to prepare a meal for Farah. Seizing the moment, Ayushmaan hilariously disclosed, “Mom ne humare liye aaj tak kabhi cooking nahi ki hai (Mom has never cooked for us).”

Farah, known for her quick wit, playfully teased Archana, saying, “That’s why you guys look healthy,” leaving everyone in splits. Archana, always a sport, joined in the laughter and confessed, “I don’t even know where the spoons are in my kitchen.”



Ayushmaan went on to share a funny anecdote about his mother’s rare kitchen escapades. He recalled a day when Archana decided to make toast but struggled to locate the toaster and bread. The situation escalated when she mistook an air fryer for what she humorously referred to as a “dry frier,” much to the amusement of everyone present.

Farah’s vlog captured the lighthearted banter and underscored the family’s strong bond despite Archana’s self-admitted lack of culinary skills. Fans praised Archana’s ability to laugh at herself and admired the family’s cheerful camaraderie.



Archana and Parmeet’s parenting style may not involve traditional home-cooked meals, but their sons clearly adore their parents’ humour and warmth. The episode revealed a unique side of Archana, proving that being a mom doesn’t always have to mean being a chef—and it’s perfectly okay to let others handle the kitchen!

This candid and hilarious interaction between Farah, Archana, and her family has only added to Archana Puran Singh’s relatable and endearing persona, endearing her further to fans.