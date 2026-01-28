Archana Puran Singh reveals why she did C- grade films, 'My mindset was to put bread and butter...'

New Delhi: Actress and vlogger Archana Puran Singh is not just loved for her presence on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' but also for her YouTube vlogs which have struck a chord with the audiences. During one such conversation on her channel, the actress and her husband Parmeet Sethi opened up about a difficult phase in their marriage.

Archana Puran Singh on doing C-grade films

"When I married you, I was like, 'Yes, I am the one who is earning'. But somewhere I had repressed my feminine side, which wanted someone to provide, which wanted me to lean on someone and look up to him, just like my mother looked up to my father," Archana admitted.

"Sometimes I would be like, it doesn't matter that I am earning, but sometimes I would nudge you to earn and prod you for rejecting projects," she said.

Archana also talked about the kind of film choices she made during the start of her career. "Another mantra of mine was that I never said no to work. The result of that was that I did very bad films. I did C-grade films. My mindset was to put bread and butter on the table," she shared.

At that time, I felt that if you had stepped up, I wouldn't have had to do that work," she said.

Parmeet Sethi On Not Taking Up Work

Parmeet also shared why he didn't take up offers coming his way. "At that time, my point of view was that your career had already played out, but my career was forming. I felt that if I took one misstep, I would be completely out of the industry. I was trying to become a hero for the longest time."