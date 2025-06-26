Advertisement
ANKITA LOKHANDE

Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Expecting Their FIRST Child? Actress Says 'Mai Pregnant Hu' In Laughter Chef 2 - WATCH

Actress Ankita Lokhande sparked pregnancy rumors in the latest promo of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 after a playful on-screen moment left fans buzzing with speculation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Expecting Their FIRST Child? Actress Says 'Mai Pregnant Hu' In Laughter Chef 2 - WATCH (Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

New Delhi: The comedy series Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment has once again captured the audience’s attention, but this time in the latest promo for Season 2, actress Ankita Lokhande left viewers buzzing with speculation after she appeared to hint at a pregnancy during a fun on-screen moment.

The recently released promo opens with comedian Krushna Abhishek snatching an ingredient from Ankita’s hand and sprinting away. As Ankita chases him, she suddenly stops and says, “Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti” (I am pregnant, I can’t run), a line which shocks the entire cast. 

Krushna then starts singing playfully, “Aaj humare ghar mein aa raha Lalla hai” (A baby boy is coming to our home).

Karan Kundrra immediately approaches Ankita, eagerly asking if she is truly pregnant. Though Ankita doesn’t provide a direct confirmation, her warm smile and the playful context sparked widespread speculation among fans and viewers alike.

While neither Ankita nor the show's producers have issued an official statement regarding the pregnancy rumors, the playful interaction has set social media abuzz.

The comment sections on social platforms quickly filled with congratulatory messages for Ankita. Fans expressed excitement and joy, with many writing comments such as, “I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant,” and “Congratulations! She is so cute and lovely.”

Watch The Video Here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain got married in 2021. The couple tied the knot in a grand and star-studded wedding ceremony on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Their wedding festivities were widely covered in the media, featuring traditional pre-wedding rituals like mehendi, haldi, and sangeet, attended by many television and film industry celebrities.

Laughter Chefs new season continues to entertain audiences with a mix of fun banter and spontaneous moments, blending laughter with unexpected twists.

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema, making it accessible to a wide range of viewers eager to catch all the latest episodes.

