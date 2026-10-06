/Are Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh officially dating? Public 'I love you' at KKK 15 bash sparks massive buzz

Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have reportedly made their relationship official following months of dating rumours. The duo, who developed a strong bond during their stint on Bigg Boss 18, sparked fresh excitement among fans during a party celebrating Avinash’s recent win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
While fans had frequently "shipped" the pair during their reality show days, both actors had previously maintained that they were close friends. However, moments captured during Monday night's victory celebration appeared to confirm their romantic relationship.
At the victory celebration held in Mumbai on Monday, attended by several industry colleagues and reality TV stars, Avinash and Eisha made a joint entry. Posing for paparazzi, Avinash playfully hinted at their relationship by stating that he had won "two trophies" that night, gesturing toward Eisha.
Later in the evening, a video surfaced showing Avinash standing on the DJ platform alongside Eisha to address the guests. Expressing his gratitude, Avinash declared, "I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life." When Eisha prompted him to continue, Avinash added, "I love you baby," to which Eisha replied, "Okay, I love you too," drawing cheers from the crowd.
Take a look:
This is it guys . This is official . I love you guys . Our Avisha Cheers to my Avisha fam #Avisha #AvinashMishra #EishaSingh https://t.co/gmg4I2kTO2— Isha (@Deshbhakt0919) October 5, 2026
The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 saw Avinash Mishra defeat fellow finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to lift the trophy, taking home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh along with a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Immediately after his name was announced as the winner, Avinash ran to the audience to embrace Eisha, kissing her on the cheek in a moment that quickly trended across social media platforms.
Eisha later shared an emotional tribute to Avinash on Instagram, writing, "Maybe God's plan really was bigger... KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying!" In a separate story, she added, "Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! Some victories are way too personal... this one, exactly this one," while recalling a conversation from their Bigg Boss days when Avinash had shared his dream of winning a major award.
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