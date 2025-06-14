Are Tara Sutaria And AP Dhillon Dating? Duo Blush As Paps Spot Them, Netizens Call Them 'PR Couple'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria and popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon were recently spotted together in Mumbai, sparking dating rumours. The duo was papped while leaving a restaurant, and a viral video of them blushing and smiling has fueled speculation about their relationship.

Tara looked chic in a sleek, oversized grey blazer paired with black stilettos, while AP kept it casual in an oversized white tee and baggy jeans.

The two smiled and waved at the paparazzi after their lunch outing.

Social media users were quick to flood the comment sections with a range of reactions.

One user commented, “New PR couple alert: Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon.”

Another wrote, “This is the third guy Tara is being shipped with in three months. Her PR needs to calm down.”

Meanwhile, some speculated that the duo might be meeting for a professional collaboration.

Last month, several media outlets reported that Tara Sutaria was rumored to be dating Veer Pahariya after the two were seen outside a Mumbai restaurant. Their joint appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week—where Tara stunned in black and white for ASOS’s “A Summer of Style” showcase—further added fuel to the fire.

Tara was previously in a relationship with Aadar Jain, actor and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. The two reportedly parted ways in 2023, after which Aadar married their mutual friend Alekha Advani. Tara was also rumored to be dating rapper Badshah for a brief period.

On the work front, Tara recently appeared opposite Ishaan Khatter in the emotional music track Pyaar Aata Hai. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon continues to dominate the Punjabi music scene with hit singles and sold-out shows across the globe.