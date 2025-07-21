Are Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria The New Lovebirds Of B-Town? Actors' Flirty Comment Exchange Sparks Dating Rumours

New Delhi: Veer Pahariya, who has been making headlines for his action-packed war drama Sky Force, which crossed Rs 100 crore within just days of its release, has now found himself at the centre of gossip. His recent online exchange with actress Tara Sutaria has sparked dating buzz among fans.

Tara Sutaria Drops Romantic BTS Post

The Marjaavaan actress recently took to her social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from her new music video Thodi Si Daaru, featuring AP Dhillon.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Tu hi ae chann, Meri raat ae tu."

Take a look at the post here:

Veer's Flirty Comment Ignites Dating Buzz

What caught fans’ attention, however, was Veer’s comment on the post, "My" To which Tara replied: "Mine"

This brief but intimate exchange instantly grabbed the attention of netizens. Fans flooded the comments with reactions like, “Is that true?” and “What’s going on, guys?????” One user even humorously wrote, “Someone throw me into the Arabian Sea RIGHT NOW!!”

Rumours Have Been Brewing for a While

This isn’t the first time Tara and Veer have been linked romantically. Just months after Tara’s breakup with Aadar Jain, who got married to mutual friend Alekha Advani, the actress was first spotted with Veer at a popular Mumbai restaurant, setting off early dating speculation.

Fashion Week Appearance Added Fuel to Fire

The rumoured couple further grabbed attention at the 25th Lakmé Fashion Week, where they walked the ramp as showstoppers for British label ASOS’s “A Summer of Style” collection. Tara and Veer appeared in eye-catching, contrasting black and white outfits, further fueling relationship rumours.

Past Relationships

Veer Pahariya was previously linked to actress Sara Ali Khan, with whom he shared screen space in Sky Force. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was in a long-term relationship with Aadar Jain until their reported split in 2023. She was also briefly rumoured to be dating rapper Badshah.

FAQs

Q1. Are Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya dating?

Neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed their relationship, but their recent social media exchange has sparked rumours.

Q2. When did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain break up?

The couple reportedly split in 2023 after being together for several years.