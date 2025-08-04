New Delhi: Millennials are surely having a hard time on social media and texting back a Gen Z. Are you also struggling to understand the crazy slangs used by Generation Z? Fret not, we are here to help you out with decoding the 10 most common slangs used by the new generation while chit-chatting or replying on social media platforms.

What Is Gen Z?

Generation Z or Gen Z are also known as zoomers. They succeed Millennials and preceed Generation Alpha. Researchers and popular media use the mid-to-late 1990s as starting birth years and the early 2010s as ending birth years, with the generation loosely being defined as people born around 1997 to 2012.

What Is The Age-Range Of Gen Z?

The Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary defines Generation Z as 'the generation of people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s'. The Oxford Dictionaries define Generation Z as 'the group of people who were born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, who are regarded as being very familiar with the internet.'

Encyclopedia Britannica defines Generation Z as 'the term used to describe Americans born during the late 1990s and early 2000s'. However, some sources give the specific year range of 1997–2012 which is widely used but still remains debatable, as per Wiki information.

10 Most Common Gen Z Slangs Explained:

Bet: A term used to express agreement, confirmation, or understanding.

Fam: Short for 'family', but often used to refer to close friends.

Extra: Used to describe something over-the-top, dramatic, or attention-grabbing.

Slay: Means to excel or perform exceptionally well, often used to praise someone's style or appearance.

Vibe check: A way to assess the atmosphere or general feeling of a situation or group.

Cap/No cap: Cap means a lie, and No cap means something is true

Drip: Refers to having great style or fashion sense.

Cringe: Something embarrassing or awkward.

Tea/Spill the tea: Gossip or sharing gossip

Ate: To succeed or perform exceptionally well.

FAQs

