'Are You Supporting This Kannada Vs Hindi Debate?': Netizens Upset Over Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Not Releasing In Hindi

New Delhi: After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, fans were eagerly waiting to see Yash back on the big screen. The announcement of his highly anticipated upcoming film Toxic generated immense excitement. However, it has now been reported that Toxic will release only in Kannada and English.

This decision has left many fans disappointed, especially since Yash’s earlier films were huge hits among Hindi-speaking audiences.

KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 not only won hearts across India, but Yash also earned a massive fan base in the Hindi belt.

How Did the Internet React?

Netizens took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment.

One user wrote: “Surprised to hear that Toxic is being made only in Kannada and English! The Hindi belt went crazy for KGF 1 & 2—what about their wait for Yash’s next? Feels unfair to the fans who have been eagerly waiting!”

Another added: “This is surely not justice for fans who loved KGF 1 & 2! Now they’re waiting for Toxic and this may let them down!”

A third user questioned: “It’s astonishing to hear that Toxic is only in Kannada and English! The Hindi belt showered so much love—why isn’t there a Hindi version? Yash, are you supporting this Kannada-Hindi divide?”

Another post read: “The Hindi belt was crazy about KGF. What about their love? Isn’t this unfair to them?”

Yet another comment stated: “Shocking update! Toxic only in Kannada and English? What about the Hindi audience who made KGF a national success? Yash needs to speak up—are you really okay with this Kannada vs Hindi battle?”

Fans are questioning the makers’ decision to exclude Hindi and are wondering if this move contributes to a growing language divide.

Yash enjoys pan-India stardom, especially among Hindi-speaking audiences. Notably, KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version collected approximately ₹434.70 crore in India, making it the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The film’s total box office collection in India was ₹806.1 crore.

Fans are now waiting for the superstar to address the growing disappointment.